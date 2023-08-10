International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of International Money Express worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 531,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,725. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $627.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

