International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.62

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 24759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
