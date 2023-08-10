International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.62

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 24759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

International Money Express Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

The firm has a market cap of $637.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

