International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 117,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,540. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $214,490. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in International Seaways by 17.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

