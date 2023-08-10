International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
International Seaways has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
International Seaways Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 117,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,540. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in International Seaways by 17.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
