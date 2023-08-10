International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 6.4% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.30. 749,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 647,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $214,490. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

