Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the software maker's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INTU. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $496.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,368. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

