Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 1,366,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 912,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. CPMG Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $14,270,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $3,888,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.