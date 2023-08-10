Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.70

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.70, with a volume of 12814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.