Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.70

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.70, with a volume of 12814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
