Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $10.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of IVR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 893,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,231. The firm has a market cap of $506.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

