Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.9% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,659,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,203,926. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.26.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

