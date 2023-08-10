Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,186 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVCB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

