Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (NYSE: LIN):

8/7/2023 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $416.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Linde had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $440.00 to $463.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $418.00.

7/31/2023 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $382.00 to $410.00.

7/28/2023 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $444.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00.

6/13/2023 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.35. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Linde plc alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.