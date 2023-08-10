IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $159.91 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. IOST has a market capitalization of $159.91 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

