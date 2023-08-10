Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,091. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,456,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 379,560 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

