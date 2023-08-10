Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 302.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 3,728,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,319. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.