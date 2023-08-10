Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,870. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

