iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. 5,299,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,146. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $104.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

