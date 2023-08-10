iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 901,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

