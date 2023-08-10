iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.10. The stock has a market cap of $346.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

