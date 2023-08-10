iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.77. 1,523,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,955. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.79 and its 200-day moving average is $254.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

