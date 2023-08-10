iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.18. 1,082,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,975. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

