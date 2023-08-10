iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day moving average is $254.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

