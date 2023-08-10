iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading Down 0%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.35. 1,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

