iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,931,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,957,855. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

