iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 322,447 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

