iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lifted by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

