iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $9.36 on Wednesday, hitting $500.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,286. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

