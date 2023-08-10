iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,187,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,268,000 after acquiring an additional 877,990 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after acquiring an additional 859,194 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.17. 1,243,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

