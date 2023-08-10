iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.76. 102,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,542. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

