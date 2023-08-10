Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.
In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Itron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
