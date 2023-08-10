IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.98) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IWG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,340. IWG has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

