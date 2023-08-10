IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.98) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
IWG Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,340. IWG has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.
About IWG
