Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.28. 489,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,771 shares of company stock worth $446,901. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

