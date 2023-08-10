Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.0 %

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.45. 502,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,027. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,771 shares of company stock valued at $446,901 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,910,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

