Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at TD Cowen

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $128.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

J traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,688. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $137.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,356. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

