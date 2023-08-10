Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,749 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.37% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. 737,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $163.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

