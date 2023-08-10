JDM Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,975. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

