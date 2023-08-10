JDM Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.3% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $5,722,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $421,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 442,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 215.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 644,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,130. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $24.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0853 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

