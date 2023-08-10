JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 5,401 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JDM Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. 1,070,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.