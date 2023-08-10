Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 719,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,907. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.13. DHT has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

