JLP Asset Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 0.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

