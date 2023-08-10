JLP Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Welltower comprises 0.6% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.47. 1,981,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.