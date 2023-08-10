JLP Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Welltower comprises 0.6% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE WELL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.47. 1,981,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.