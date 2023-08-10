JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $80.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CF. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.76. 2,368,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.