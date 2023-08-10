JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $8.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $9.26. 2,810,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

