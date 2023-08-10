JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $29.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Shares of ACAD opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at $492,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

