JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,200 ($28.12) to GBX 2,300 ($29.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,727 ($34.85) to GBX 2,526 ($32.28) in a research report on Thursday.

Bellway stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. Bellway has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

