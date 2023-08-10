JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $56.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BALL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ball by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

