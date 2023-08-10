JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Target Price to $311.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.86.

NYSE MSI traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $281.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

