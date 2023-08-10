JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its Final earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JUSC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 377.50 ($4.82). 23,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,147. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 350.96 ($4.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 444.48 ($5.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £243.94 million, a P/E ratio of -993.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 387.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Christopher Metcalfe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £72,600 ($92,779.55). 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

