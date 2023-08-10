Kades & Cheifetz LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after buying an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,446,000 after buying an additional 443,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

