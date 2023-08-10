Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $24.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

