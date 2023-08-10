Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 174 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SCHG traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,012. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.